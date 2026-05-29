Game Pass is recovering from last year's price hike

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Many gamers cheered when the new head of Xbox, Asha Sharma, decided - as one of her first decisions - to drastically llower the price of Game Pass. And apparently, it was a wise move, as it reignited stagnant subscription sales.

Sharma has sent a message to her staff, and The Verge has obtained the contents. Although no concrete figures are provided, she writes:

"Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year. Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step."

She acknowledges, however, that this is only a small victory and there are several tough challenges ahead, if Microsoft is to achieve strong growth for Xbox again:

"We will not solve this in one moment or one launch. We will have to outwork the problem in front of us in our path to restore durable growth."

June 7 marks the Xbox Games Showcase, and hopefully Sharma herself will participate and share more about her vision for Xbox's future, as well as how she plans to address the toughest issue of them them all - exclusive games. Microsoft has opened the door to returning to an exclusivity strategy, and there is no single issue more important to fans.