Gaethje destroys Topuria in UFC White House event, becomes new lightweight champion

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Ilia Topuria suffered the first defeat of his career, after 18 fights, at the worst possible moment: against the American mixed martial artist Justin Gaethje in the White House event, UFC Freedom 250, held in front of Donald Trump, during the US President's birthday. A reputational blow that also means that Topuria lost the lightweight division title to the 37 year old American, who compared his status as an underdog to the Americans fighting for their independence 250 years ago.

For all fans attending the event, delayed half an hour by rain but running smoothly afterwards, it was the perfect ending for the patriotic event that started with jets flying above the White House and was attended mostly by members of the US military in an outdoor stadium built on the South Lawn of the White House, while thousands of watched in large screens outside.

Topuria did not stay for the rest of the ceremony, and went straight to the hospital after his brother Aleksander Topuria stopped the fight in the fifth round, seeing the Spanish-Georgian fighter bloodied, with his right eye completely closed.

In the co-main event, Ciryl Gane defeated Alex Pereira, who was aiming to become the first three-division champion with a second-round stoppage in an interim heavyweight title fight.