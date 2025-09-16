Gabe Newell reveals the location for Dota 2's The International 2026

HQ

As the 2025 Dota 2 season has come to a close now that The International 2025 is in the books, naturally the attention shifts to the 2026 season and what Valve has planned on this front.

Already we know a few details about the coming conclusive premier event, as the host country and city, and the planned window for The International 2026 has been revealed. Shared in a video presented by Valve's Gabe Newell, we're told that The International will be returning to a former location in 2026, with the precise place being Shanghai, China. As for the date, all we are told is that it will happen in August 2026, so a tad earlier than this year's event.

Are you excited for The International 2026?