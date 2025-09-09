G2 Esports crowned BLAST Open London champions

HQ

Over the weekend, the biggest Counter-Strike 2 of the event to take place in the United Kingdom came to a close, as the BLAST Open London tournament, also known as BLAST Open Fall 2025, held its grand finals.

The event saw Team Vitality attempting to return to form and its recent winning ways, an attempt that was thwarted by G2 Esports, who rose to the challenge and defeated the French team and claimed the trophy for their own.

The result ended up being a tight 3-2 victory in favour of G2 Esports, with this result seeing the team heading home with $150,000 in prize money plus three Frequent Flyer Tokens that will mean the organisation gets a greater share of the BLAST $2 million season revenue when that is handed out at the end of the year.

As for what's next for G2 Esports, the team will be competing in the Fissure Playground later this week before heading to Sweden for ESL Pro League Season 22 in a couple of weeks time.