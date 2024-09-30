G2 Esports crowned as the BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2024 champion

HQ

The 2024 BLAST Premier Counter-Strike 2 season is in its final stages. Following a few days of action, the penultimate Fall Final tournament has come to a close, and with that in mind, we now have a victor to report on.

For this year, the team that came out on top was G2 Esports, who defeated Natus Vincere in the finals to not only secure $200,000 in prize money but to also punch a ticket to the World Final in December.

This result also affirms 2024 to be quite a successful season for G2 Esports, who also came out on top of the IEM Dallas 2024 event back in June, and no doubt the organisation will be looking to capitalise on this recent success to secure results in Rio de Janeiro for the upcoming IEM tournament and at the World Final in a few months too.