G2 Esports are the BLAST Premier: World Final champions

The 2024 Counter-Strike 2 competitive circuit is mostly wrapped up now. Over the weekend, the BLAST Premier: World Final came to an end, after seeing eight of the best teams from around the world flocking to Singapore to compete over a slice of a $1 million prize pool. With that tournament in the books, we can now report on a victor.

G2 Esports has pretty much capped off one of its best Counter-Strike years on record by winning the World Championship and securing $500,000 of the total prize pool. The team overcame Team Spirit in the grand finale to secure the event, and with this in mind, G2 has now notched up three major wins this year, after also winning IEM Dallas in June and the BLAST Premier: Fall Final in September too.

There will be one last event for teams to attend and compete in, with this being the Perfect World Shanghai Major that will kick off in full in late November and conclude in mid-December. 24 teams will appear in this tournament where $1.25 million will be on the line.