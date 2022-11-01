Friday the 13th series Crystal Lake has been given the green light

HQ

Streaming platform Peacock has just given the green light to a new TV series, Crystal Lake, which is a prequel to Friday the 13th. Variety reports the news. There is not much information about the project itself at the time of writing, but it is reported that Bryan Fuller, best known for American Gods and the Star Trek series Voyager, Deep Space Nine and Discovery, is producing and the script is by none other than Victor Miller, the writer of the first Friday the 13th, where it all began.

An early rumour said that the rights only extended to the first film but none of its sequels but this has now been denied. This means that Jason Voorhees will be used to his full potential and Bryan Fuller is extremely positive, saying this about Crystal Lake:

"I discovered 'Friday the 13th' in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since. When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It's a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again."

As the series has just been given the go-ahead, there are no known details about the premiere date as yet.