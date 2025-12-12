LIVE
      Featured: The Game Awards 2025 Coverage

      Frictional Games announces their new IP called Ontos

      And Stellan Skarsgaard plays a pivotal role in the upcoming horror mystery.

      Swedish Frictional Games have a truly staggering track record when it comes to effective horror with a touch of mystery, and their brand new IP seems to play into that right naturally.

      Ontos is the name, and jt's considered a spiritural succesor to the studio's older title, SOMA. Here you'll explore a mysterious station on the moon called Samsara, after you receive a message from your estranged father, played by Stellan Skarsgaard.

      It's being described as a "mystery thriller", so it's unclear how much the game will lean into overt horror elements, nor whether it has combat of any kind.

      You can see the first trailer below - it's out on PS5, Xbox Series and PC in 2026.

      HQ
      Ontos

