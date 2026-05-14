France announces squad list for World Cup: without Camavinga, Chevalier and Kolo Muani
Mbappé, Dembélé, Doué and Olise, in the French squad for World Cup 2026.
France has announced the final list for World Cup 2026, featuring 26 players. France aims to reach their third final in a row, and have a list of stars that include Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappe, rising star Desiré Doué, Michael Olise or Ryan Cherki, making his debut for 'les Bleus' after a standout season with Manchester City.
However, there have been a few notable absences, including Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, still punished by his mistake in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern, and Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani, with Deschamps preferring to call Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace. Another notable abscence is PSG's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who lost importance with his club and is still injured.
France's squad for World Cup 2026
Goalkeepers
- Mike Maignan
- Brice Samba
- Robin Risse
Defenders
- Jules Koundé
- Lucas Digne
- William Saliba
- Dayot Upamecano
- Malo Gusto
- Ibrahima Konaté
- Théo Hernandez
- Lucas Hernandez
- Maxence Lacroix
Midfielders
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Adrien Rabiot
- Manu Koné
- Warren Zaïre-Emery
- N'Golo Kanté
Attackers
- Kylian Mbappé
- Ousmane Dembélé
- Désiré Doué
- Michael Olise
- Rayan Cherki
- Maghnes Akliouche
- Marcus Thuram
- Bradley Barcola
- Jean-Philippe Mateta
France has been one of the first countries to announce their squad for World Cup, but other countries may wait until their domestic leagues end. In any case, there is still time to make changes in case one of them gets injured, but only from the preliminary list already submitted to FIFA (and its secret).