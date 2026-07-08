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Four classic Game Boy titles have been added to the Switch Online library

Three of them were originally released for the original Game Boy, with one on them being a Game Boy Advance title involving Mario himself.

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Looking for something new and light-hearted to play during your vacation? Nintendo has today added three handheld classics from the Game Boy to its Switch Online library. As if that weren't enough, they've also added a title from the Game Boy Advanced, though that one requires you to have the Expansion Pass.

The titles now available are:



  • Fortified Zone (Jaleco, 1991) - Action / Shooter

  • The Sword of Hope II (Kemco, 1992) - RPG

  • Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 (Nintendo, 1994) - Platformer

  • Dr. Mario & Puzzle League (Nintendo, 2005) - Puzzle

Check out the short trailer below for a quick overview of these new additions.

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Four classic Game Boy titles have been added to the Switch Online library


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