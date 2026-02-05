Forza Horizon 6 Supports both cross-saves and cross-play

HQ

Forza Horizon 6 will be released on May 19, but only for PC and Xbox Series S/X. However, it will also be available for PlayStation 5 later this year. Most people had expected cross-play support in the game, and perhaps to avoid speculation, the official Instagram account has now confirmed that cross-play will indeed be available - and even more than that.

It has now been officially announced that cross-saves will be available between the different formats. This means you'll be able to keep building your save file whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series S/X. Considering how huge the predecessor became without either a PlayStation 5 version (which came much later) or cross-saves, one can suspect that the components are in place for a truly gigantic community of speed freaks, and a game that will remain relevant for years to come.

This means, of course, that those who don't want to get in later with the PlayStation 5 version will be able to start the racing on release on the cloud, PC, or Xbox and then switch to PlayStation 5 once that version is launched.