Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 Supports both cross-saves and cross-play

It seems like Playground Games is laying the foundation of a game that will be played by a huge community for a long time by removing hurdles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Forza Horizon 6 will be released on May 19, but only for PC and Xbox Series S/X. However, it will also be available for PlayStation 5 later this year. Most people had expected cross-play support in the game, and perhaps to avoid speculation, the official Instagram account has now confirmed that cross-play will indeed be available - and even more than that.

It has now been officially announced that cross-saves will be available between the different formats. This means you'll be able to keep building your save file whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series S/X. Considering how huge the predecessor became without either a PlayStation 5 version (which came much later) or cross-saves, one can suspect that the components are in place for a truly gigantic community of speed freaks, and a game that will remain relevant for years to come.

This means, of course, that those who don't want to get in later with the PlayStation 5 version will be able to start the racing on release on the cloud, PC, or Xbox and then switch to PlayStation 5 once that version is launched.

Forza Horizon 6

Related texts

0
Five must-haves in Forza Horizon 6

Five must-haves in Forza Horizon 6
ARTICLE. Written by Petter Hegevall

After years of begging, the fans finally got their wish as Horizon heads to Japan in the sixth instalment. Petter writes about changes he thinks need to be made for the sixth instalment...



Loading next content