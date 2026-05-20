Forza Horizon 6 spearheading second half of May for Game Pass subscribers
But there are other heavy hitters as well, including Echo Generation 2, Remnant II and Jurassic World Evolution 3.
We're more than halfway through May and heading into the summer months. As usual, Microsoft is ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to after the halfway point. This time, they're delivering a very impressive lineup of quality titles - with a certain racing game doing most of the heavy lifting, but there's plenty more included that's well worth checking out. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):
Coming to Game Pass
- Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 19*
- Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 20**
- My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 20
- Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 20**
- Remnant II (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 20
- Winter Burrow (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - May 20**
- Luna Abyss (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 21*
- Escape Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 26
- Echo Generation 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 27*
- The Outer Worlds Spacer's Choice Edition (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 27
- Crashout Crew (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) - May 28*
- Kabuto Park (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - May 28
- Final Fantasy VI (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - June 2
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) - June 2
As always, there are free benefits for all subscribers, with this month's offers including Microsoft Jewel and World of Tanks: Heat. Head over to Xbox Wire to learn more about what's included.
Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are on their way out. These will be removed on May 31, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep anything:
Leaving on May 31
- Against the Storm (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)