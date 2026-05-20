Forza Horizon 6 spearheading second half of May for Game Pass subscribers

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We're more than halfway through May and heading into the summer months. As usual, Microsoft is ready to reveal what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to after the halfway point. This time, they're delivering a very impressive lineup of quality titles - with a certain racing game doing most of the heavy lifting, but there's plenty more included that's well worth checking out. Here's what you'll get (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Game Pass Premium):

Coming to Game Pass

As always, there are free benefits for all subscribers, with this month's offers including Microsoft Jewel and World of Tanks: Heat. Head over to Xbox Wire to learn more about what's included.

Unfortunately, there are also some titles that are on their way out. These will be removed on May 31, but you can get up to 20% off them with your subscription until then if you want to keep anything:

Leaving on May 31