Forza Horizon 6 rumoured to release on May 15th

Many of us are eagerly awaiting Forza Horizon 6, which at last will play out in Japan, with all that that entails. Winding mountain roads, cherry blossoms, glittering skyscrapers, and (hopefully) loads of itasha. And judging by the latest rumours we might get to visit the land of the rising sun sooner rather than later, with a supposed release on May 19th, with Early Access for those who purchase the Premium version on May 15th.

This has not yet been officially confirmed by Xbox or Playground Games, but this leaked date is consistent with previous information and also fits in rather nicely with the annual cherry blossom-period. Yes, perhaps a bit of a stretch but thematically it fits. Hopefully, we will get more details in connection with Xbox Developer_Direct on January 22nd.

Are you looking forward to Forza Horizon 6?