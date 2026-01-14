LIVE
      Forza Horizon 6

      Forza Horizon 6 rumoured to release on May 15th

      Nothing is official yet, but with Xbox Developer_Direct just around the corner, the timing feels suspiciously right.

      HQ

      Many of us are eagerly awaiting Forza Horizon 6, which at last will play out in Japan, with all that that entails. Winding mountain roads, cherry blossoms, glittering skyscrapers, and (hopefully) loads of itasha. And judging by the latest rumours we might get to visit the land of the rising sun sooner rather than later, with a supposed release on May 19th, with Early Access for those who purchase the Premium version on May 15th.

      This has not yet been officially confirmed by Xbox or Playground Games, but this leaked date is consistent with previous information and also fits in rather nicely with the annual cherry blossom-period. Yes, perhaps a bit of a stretch but thematically it fits. Hopefully, we will get more details in connection with Xbox Developer_Direct on January 22nd.

      Are you looking forward to Forza Horizon 6?

      Forza Horizon 6

      0
      Five must-haves in Forza Horizon 6

      Five must-haves in Forza Horizon 6
      ARTICLE. Written by Petter Hegevall

      After years of begging, the fans finally got their wish as Horizon heads to Japan in the sixth instalment. Petter writes about changes he thinks need to be made for the sixth instalment...



