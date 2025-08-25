Forza Horizon 6 reveal expected at Tokyo Game Show

The buzz around the next major installment in the Forza Horizon series has really kicked into gear. Just days after reports emerged that Playground Games employees were spotted documenting Kei cars, more details have now surfaced.

Several credible sources now claim that Forza Horizon 6 will be revealed during the Tokyo Game Show at the end of September. Windows Central reports that it has seen official documents suggesting the game will be publicly announced next month. Well-known insider Nate The Hate has also joined the discussion, backing up the leaked information.

Revealing Forza Horizon 6 at the Tokyo Game Show would also align perfectly with earlier claims that this entry will be set in Japan. That rumor gained even more traction recently when Australian car importer Cult & Classic posted—and quickly deleted—a social media post seemingly hinting at the setting.

Are you hoping the rumors turn out to be true?