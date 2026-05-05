Forza Horizon 6 features nine radio stations and tons of new music
And as you might suspect, one of them is entirely dedicated to J-pop, which seems fitting considering the game takes place in Japan...
Last night, we reported that British developer Playground Games has now finished Forza Horizon 6, ten days before the first drivers (those who purchased the more expensive editions) can take their seats behind the wheel in this digitally recreated Japan.
Most people probably expect this to be a technically very polished game, since the studio's previous titles have been absolutely stunning, and it's also been confirmed that gameplay will run at 60 frames per second on both the Xbox Series S and X. But aside from engine sounds (which are nice enough, of course), what will we get to listen to as we zoom along the roads and wilderness?
Playground has now revealed this via the official website, where it's announced that we'll be able to tune in to the car stereo to enjoy a mix of electronic classics, hip-hop, rock, alternative indie, synthwave, and, of course, J-pop. Nine radio channels are promised, and you'll also be able to enjoy their playlists via Spotify. Four of them have been revealed so far, and you can find them below, complete with lists of the songs and artists featured on each channel.
Horizon Bass Arena
- Feiertag - Embers
- Haywyre - Chromatically
- Ninajirachi - Infohazard
- Rusko - Rubix Cube
- Daniel Allan - Can It Be Easy (feat. Lyrah)
- Lindstrøm - Cirkl
- Align - Walls (feat. Ellie D.)
- Confidence Man - I Can't Lose You
- Dom Dolla, Daya - Dreamin (Eli Brown Remix)
- Grey - IDK
- Milk Talk - Sayonara Alpinist (Macroxx 82 99 Remix)
- Pretty Girl - Rewind
- Subtronics - Friends (feat. Linney)
- Camden Cox, Punctual, Shift K3Y - Surround Me
- Fisher - Stay
- Gryffin - Spin Me Slowly (feat. Julia Church)
- It's Murph, Emi Grace - Stone Cold Eyes
- Punctual - Eden (feat. Hannah Boleyn)
- Teed - The Echo
- Tourist - Outside
- Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings (Odd Mob Remix)
- Anna Lunoe - Deep Blue Sea (Bryson Hill Remix)
- Isoxo - How2fly
- Snakehips - Pipe Down (feat. DijahSB)
- Marshall Jefferson, Bart Skils - Sweet Harmony
- DLG., Yung Bae - On The Dash
- Urbandawn - Yuki Touge
Horizon Block Party
- Atanok - I'm Back
- Stuts - Changes (feat. JJJ)
- Anderson Paak - Play To Win
- Lil Nas X - Light Again
- Little Simz - Enough (feat. Yukimi)
- Slick Rick - Documents (feat. Nas)
- Hunger - Wadou (DJ Mitsu The Beats Remix)
- Armani White - Long Way Home
- Atmosphere - Grateful
- Bad Colours - Speed (feat. Kas)
- Cut The Lights - A Train (Keep It Moving)
- Daichi Yamamoto - One Way
- Earlly Mac - Super Up
- Gagle - BFFB
- Gold Digga - Better (feat. Authority & KVGGLV)
- JP The Wavy - Wavebody (feat. Ozworld & Lex)
- Obongjayar - Not In Surrender
- Public Enemy - The Hits Just Keep On Comin
- Riehata - Whatever
- Ryohu - All In One (Remix) (feat. IO & Keiju)
- Shin Sakiura - More Life (feat. Ryohu)
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
- Lou Kerins, Voli Contra - V I P
- Von Boch, Sparrow & Barbossa - Pop Pop (feat. KZ)
- Gagle - Sendai
- Miyachi - Dont Lose
Horizon XS
- A Day To Remember - Bad Blood
- Babymetal - White Flame
- Sleep Theory - III
- Rise Against - I Want It All
- Biffy Clyro - Friendshipping
- Coheed and Cambria - Searching For Tomorrow
- Linkin Park - Up From The Bottom
- Passcode - Ray
- Poppy - New Way Out
- Snõõper - Worldwide
- Spiritbox - Keep Sweet
- Turnstile - Sole
- Babymetal - Gimme Chocolate
- Spiritual Cramp - Go Back Home
- Ecca Vandal - Vertical Worlds
- Band Maid - What Is Justice
- Coach Party - Disco Dream
- Gokumon (Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai) - Hatarakitakunai
- Pendulum, Awolnation - Guiding Lights
- South Arcade - Drive Myself Home
- Teen Mortgage - Disappear
- Bearings - Comfort Company
- Death Lens - Power
- One Ok Rock - Dystopia (Japanese Version)
- Witch Post - The Wolf
Sub Pop Records
- Bully - All I Do
- Deep Sea Diver - Emergency
- La Luz - Close Your Eyes
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Cars In Space
- Suki Waterhouse - Supersad
- Tunde Adebimpe - Magnetic
- Corridor - Domino
- Guerilla Toss - Panglossian Mannequin
- Kiwi Jr. - Cooler Returns
- Man Man - Iguana
- Tacocat - New World
- Beach House - New Romance
- Chai - We The Female
- Nation Of Language - In Your Head
- Weird Nightmare - Forever Elsewhere
- Yuno - Gimme Ocean
- Band Of Horses - Is There A Ghost
- Foals - Olympic Airways
- Lala Lala - This City
- The Shins - Phantom Limb
- Sprints - Descartes
- Washed Out - Time To Walk Away
- Pissed Jeans - The Bar Is Low