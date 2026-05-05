Forza Horizon 6 features nine radio stations and tons of new music

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Last night, we reported that British developer Playground Games has now finished Forza Horizon 6, ten days before the first drivers (those who purchased the more expensive editions) can take their seats behind the wheel in this digitally recreated Japan.

Most people probably expect this to be a technically very polished game, since the studio's previous titles have been absolutely stunning, and it's also been confirmed that gameplay will run at 60 frames per second on both the Xbox Series S and X. But aside from engine sounds (which are nice enough, of course), what will we get to listen to as we zoom along the roads and wilderness?

Playground has now revealed this via the official website, where it's announced that we'll be able to tune in to the car stereo to enjoy a mix of electronic classics, hip-hop, rock, alternative indie, synthwave, and, of course, J-pop. Nine radio channels are promised, and you'll also be able to enjoy their playlists via Spotify. Four of them have been revealed so far, and you can find them below, complete with lists of the songs and artists featured on each channel.

Horizon Bass Arena



Feiertag - Embers



Haywyre - Chromatically



Ninajirachi - Infohazard



Rusko - Rubix Cube



Daniel Allan - Can It Be Easy (feat. Lyrah)



Lindstrøm - Cirkl



Align - Walls (feat. Ellie D.)



Confidence Man - I Can't Lose You



Dom Dolla, Daya - Dreamin (Eli Brown Remix)



Grey - IDK



Milk Talk - Sayonara Alpinist (Macroxx 82 99 Remix)



Pretty Girl - Rewind



Subtronics - Friends (feat. Linney)



Camden Cox, Punctual, Shift K3Y - Surround Me



Fisher - Stay



Gryffin - Spin Me Slowly (feat. Julia Church)



It's Murph, Emi Grace - Stone Cold Eyes



Punctual - Eden (feat. Hannah Boleyn)



Teed - The Echo



Tourist - Outside



Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings (Odd Mob Remix)



Anna Lunoe - Deep Blue Sea (Bryson Hill Remix)



Isoxo - How2fly



Snakehips - Pipe Down (feat. DijahSB)



Marshall Jefferson, Bart Skils - Sweet Harmony



DLG., Yung Bae - On The Dash



Urbandawn - Yuki Touge



Horizon Block Party



Atanok - I'm Back



Stuts - Changes (feat. JJJ)



Anderson Paak - Play To Win



Lil Nas X - Light Again



Little Simz - Enough (feat. Yukimi)



Slick Rick - Documents (feat. Nas)



Hunger - Wadou (DJ Mitsu The Beats Remix)



Armani White - Long Way Home



Atmosphere - Grateful



Bad Colours - Speed (feat. Kas)



Cut The Lights - A Train (Keep It Moving)



Daichi Yamamoto - One Way



Earlly Mac - Super Up



Gagle - BFFB



Gold Digga - Better (feat. Authority & KVGGLV)



JP The Wavy - Wavebody (feat. Ozworld & Lex)



Obongjayar - Not In Surrender



Public Enemy - The Hits Just Keep On Comin



Riehata - Whatever



Ryohu - All In One (Remix) (feat. IO & Keiju)



Shin Sakiura - More Life (feat. Ryohu)



Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby



Lou Kerins, Voli Contra - V I P



Von Boch, Sparrow & Barbossa - Pop Pop (feat. KZ)



Gagle - Sendai



Miyachi - Dont Lose



Horizon XS



A Day To Remember - Bad Blood



Babymetal - White Flame



Sleep Theory - III



Rise Against - I Want It All



Biffy Clyro - Friendshipping



Coheed and Cambria - Searching For Tomorrow



Linkin Park - Up From The Bottom



Passcode - Ray



Poppy - New Way Out



Snõõper - Worldwide



Spiritbox - Keep Sweet



Turnstile - Sole



Babymetal - Gimme Chocolate



Spiritual Cramp - Go Back Home



Ecca Vandal - Vertical Worlds



Band Maid - What Is Justice



Coach Party - Disco Dream



Gokumon (Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai) - Hatarakitakunai



Pendulum, Awolnation - Guiding Lights



South Arcade - Drive Myself Home



Teen Mortgage - Disappear



Bearings - Comfort Company



Death Lens - Power



One Ok Rock - Dystopia (Japanese Version)



Witch Post - The Wolf



Sub Pop Records