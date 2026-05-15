Forza Horizon 6 continues its incredible scoring streak and leads Metacritic's best games of the year

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Yesterday, the embargo on Forza Horizon 6 was lifted, finally allowing us to drive and race on four wheels in Japan, something fans have been asking for since pretty much the first game. Since the predecessor is estimated to have over 50 million players, this title is expected to sell extremely well, and high ratings are, of course, a big help in that regard.

Several users on social media are now noting that the British studio Playground Games has achieved something that no one else seems to have done before: releasing six consecutive mainline games where each new instalment has received either the same or a higher score than its predecessors on Metacritic. Forza Horizon 6 currently holds an average score of 92, something that also makes it the highest-rated game of the year.

We've also reviewed Forza Horizon 6, and you can read our thoughts here.