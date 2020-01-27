Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Fortnite

Fortnite seems to be teasing Birds of Prey crossover

Harley Quinn might be headed to Epic Games' battle royale for another star-studded collaboration.

Birds of Prey (or to call it by its full title, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is coming out next month to show us more of Margot Robbie's character in action following Suicide Squad, and we may well see her in Epic Games' Fortnite as well.

We don't know this for sure, but speculation that this might be happening started when the Fortnite Twitter account responded to a Warner Bros. tweet about the film, saying "see you soon Harley", to which Warner Bros. responded with "can't wait".

Considering Epic hasn't been afraid to collaborate with franchises like Star Wars and Borderlands in the past, this seems to indicate something similar could be coming for the DC film, but of course we'll have to wait for more information on that.

Would you like this kind of event?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Fortnite

Thanks, VG247.

Related texts



Loading next content