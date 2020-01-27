Fortnite seems to be teasing Birds of Prey crossover

Birds of Prey (or to call it by its full title, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is coming out next month to show us more of Margot Robbie's character in action following Suicide Squad, and we may well see her in Epic Games' Fortnite as well.

We don't know this for sure, but speculation that this might be happening started when the Fortnite Twitter account responded to a Warner Bros. tweet about the film, saying "see you soon Harley", to which Warner Bros. responded with "can't wait".

Considering Epic hasn't been afraid to collaborate with franchises like Star Wars and Borderlands in the past, this seems to indicate something similar could be coming for the DC film, but of course we'll have to wait for more information on that.

Would you like this kind of event?

