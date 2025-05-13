Formula 1 turns 75 today: stunning colourised images of the 1950 British Grand Prix released

HQ

Formula 1 celebrates 75 years in 2025. Celebrations are taking place all year, from the Live Event in London last February, to the release of the F1 movie next June starring Brad Pitt. And today, May 13, marks the official anniversary date: exactly 75 years ago, on May 13 1950, the first Formula One race took place at Silverstone Circuit, the British Grand Prix.

While Formula one racers, with single-seater cars made popular after World War II, started earlier (the first race with the Formula One regulations was Grand Prix in Turin in 1946), the first official World Championship for Drivers took place in 1950, and that is the date widely recognised as the inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix and season.

To celebrate the occasion, the official Formula 1 website has released never-before seen images of that first Grand Prix at Silverstone (won by Giuseppe Farina) restored and colourised, using AI software, reference imagery, and manual painting techniques, a "painstaking" process to bring new life to scenes that took place 75 years ago.

The three-minute footgage can be downloaded for free here.

What is more, a YouTube video will broadcast 24 hours of the most iconic past races.

"Today is a day when we can pay tribute to those who have come before us; drivers, engineers, team owners and of course, our fans, without whom we would not be in the position we are today. For 75 years we have innovated and driven the world forward, exciting our fans with feats of human endurance and speed that continue to amaze. Here is to the next 75 years and beyond for this incredible sport. Avanti Tutta!", said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO.