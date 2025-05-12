Brad Pitt and Damson Idris take swipes at each other in latest F1 trailer

HQ

Joseph Kosinski's F1 is truly looking to be a very authentic representation of Formula 1. Not only has the movie been filmed using an especially created car mounted with camera gear and then filmed at actual Grand Prix events over the last few years, but the latest trailer proves that it will be sticking to believable stories too, as it looks like APXGP will be snagging some kind of strong result at the expense of Ferrari... Granted, this doesn't look like a strategic blunder, but more of a driver error, but still the Scuderia can't even seem to catch a break in the cinematic F1 universe.

The latest trailer for the film also looks to plug a few gaps by spending more time to focus on Kerry Condon's APXGP team executive character, all while continuing to show that Brad Pitt's Sonny Hayes and Damson Idris' Joshua Pearce really don't seem to like each other. Javier Bardem's team owner Ruben Cervantes also makes plenty of appearances, with this trailer once again proving that F1 will be one of the summer's biggest and most anticipated blockbusters.

Check out the new clip below ahead of F1 debuting in cinemas on June 27. The official synopsis is also below for anyone looking for further detail and colour.

"Dubbed "the greatest that never was," Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He'll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."