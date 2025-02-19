English
Gamereactor
Sports

Formula 1: All 2025 cars and liveries unveiled at the F1 75 Live event (gallery)

The Formula 1 Launch event in London did not disappoint and, indeed, had a lot of cars.

HQ

The F1 75 live event in London was the stage where all ten Formula 1 teams unveiled their liveries for the 2025 season. This year, Formula 1 turns 75, and that's why they decided to throw a "party", calling all Formula 1 drivers, including Lewis Hamilton in his first public appearance with Ferrari.

With lots of light, music and lasers, the event hoped to create a spectacle out of the simple act of showing new cars (not real cars, mock-up with the new liveries). Some fans can naturally be sceptical of the umpteenth example of the commercialisation of sports, but most of the 20,000 spectators watching at the O2 Arena and the 4.6 million watching at home seem to have enjoyed the show.

There were some musical performances (British boy band Take That, country artist Kane Brown, rapper mgk) and each team had creative liberty to showcase their cars as they pleased, with the highlight being Aston Martin's tribute to James Bond. But the whole point of the show was still unveiling the liveries. So, here we go: all ten Formula 1 cars for the 2025 season. Which one is your favourite?

All 2025 Formula 1 cars

Ferrari: SF-25

Ferrari

McLaren: MCL39

McLaren

Aston Martin: AMR25

Aston Martin

Red Bull: RB21

Red Bull Racing

Racing Bulls: VCARB 02

Racing Bulls

Williams: FW47

Williams

Mercedes: W16

Mercedes-AMG

Haas: VF-25

Haas

Alpine: A525

Alpine

Sauber: C45

Kick Sauber
Formula 1

