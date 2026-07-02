Formula 1 British GP times and how to watch live: Opportunity for Russell and Hamilton?
The British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone this weekend.
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Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the British GP 2026, where George Russell will attempt to get some help from fans to continue climbing in the ranking and catch his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Local fans will be divided, as Lewis Hamilton also has real chances for the title with Ferrari if he seizes every opportunity (and has already won here nine times), and Lando Norris, who won last year, tries to save some points for McLaren.
It will be a very interesting Grand Prix, taking place between July 3-5. There's sprint race on Saturday, starting at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, with qualifying at 17 CEST, 16 BST in the afternoon, and finally the Grand Prix on Sunday at 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST.
Formula 1 British GP times this weekend:
Friday, 3 July
- F1 Practice - 12:30 BST / 13:30 CEST
- Sprint Qualifying - 16:30 BST / 17:30 CEST
Saturday, 4 July
- F1 Sprint - 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST
- Qualifying - 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST
Sunday, 5 July
- British Grand Prix - 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST
How to watch F1 live in Europe:
Here's a list of broadcasters for Formula 1 in Europe where you can watch this weekend's F1 British Grand Prix
- Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORG
- Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport
- Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Croatia: RTL
- Cyprus: OmegaTV
- Czechia: Nova
- Denmark: TV3, Viaplay
- Finland: Viaplay
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky, RTL
- Greece: ANT1
- Hungary: M4 MTVA
- Italy: Sky
- Netherlands: Viaplay
- Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay
- Poland: Eleven Sports
- Portugal: DAZN
- Spain: DAZN
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Turkey: beIN Sports
- Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine
- UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)