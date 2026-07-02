Formula 1 British GP times and how to watch live: Opportunity for Russell and Hamilton?

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Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the British GP 2026, where George Russell will attempt to get some help from fans to continue climbing in the ranking and catch his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Local fans will be divided, as Lewis Hamilton also has real chances for the title with Ferrari if he seizes every opportunity (and has already won here nine times), and Lando Norris, who won last year, tries to save some points for McLaren.

It will be a very interesting Grand Prix, taking place between July 3-5. There's sprint race on Saturday, starting at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, with qualifying at 17 CEST, 16 BST in the afternoon, and finally the Grand Prix on Sunday at 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST.

Formula 1 British GP times this weekend:

Friday, 3 July



F1 Practice - 12:30 BST / 13:30 CEST



Sprint Qualifying - 16:30 BST / 17:30 CEST



Saturday, 4 July



F1 Sprint - 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST



Qualifying - 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST



Sunday, 5 July



British Grand Prix - 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST



How to watch F1 live in Europe:

Here's a list of broadcasters for Formula 1 in Europe where you can watch this weekend's F1 British Grand Prix



Austria: Sky, Servus TV, ORG



Balkans countries (Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro): Arena Sport



Belgium: PlaySports, RTBF



Bulgaria: Max Sport



Croatia: RTL



Cyprus: OmegaTV



Czechia: Nova



Denmark: TV3, Viaplay



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: Sky, RTL



Greece: ANT1



Hungary: M4 MTVA



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Viaplay



Norway: V sport 1, Viaplay



Poland: Eleven Sports



Portugal: DAZN



Spain: DAZN



Sweden: Viaplay



Turkey: beIN Sports



Ukraine: Setanta Ukraine



UK and Ireland: Sky Sports, Channel 4 (highlights)

