Formula 1 announces refinements to enhance safety and avoid crashed like Oliver Bearman's

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FIA, the Team Principals and the CEOs of the Power Unit Manufacturers have agreed on a series of changes in the Formula 1 rulebook, that will come in place starting from the Miami Grand Prix, on May 1-3. These will intend to ease some of the criticism from drivers after the first three races with the new 50/50 energy split, between internal combustion and electricity.

Some have said that the new engines means drivers need to focus more on strategically managing the new power sources (switching from boost and overtake mode) rather than on traditional driving skills, and that the bursts of acceleration when switching to electric power increases risk of accidents... and in the last race before this mini-break in April, Oliver Bearman had a crash.

These rules intend mainly enhance safety, including a system to detect cars with abnormally low acceleration, and cap the maximum power available through the Boost mode in race conditions, to limit sudden performance differentials:

Qualifying - promoting performance

Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately two to four seconds per lap.

Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250 kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in race conditions.

The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from eight to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics.

Race - improved safety and consistency of performance

The maximum power available through the Boost in race conditions is now capped at +150 kW (or the car's current power level at activation if higher) limiting sudden performance differentials.

MGU-K deployment is maintained at 350 kW in key acceleration zones (from corner exit to braking point, including overtaking zones) but will be limited to 250 kW in other parts of the lap.

These measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics.

Race starts - enhanced safety mechanisms

A new 'low power start detection' system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release.

In such cases, an automatic MGU-K deployment will be triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration and mitigate start-related risks without introducing any sporting advantage.

An associated visual warning system is being introduced, activating flashing lights (rear and lateral) on affected cars to alert following drivers.

A reset of the energy counter at the start of the formation lap has also been implemented to correct a previously identified system inconsistency.

Wet conditions - improving safety and visibility

Tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres have been increased following driver feedback in order to improve initial grip and tyre performance in wet conditions.

Maximum ERS deployment will be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

The rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions.

These are the latest changes announced by FIA and Formula 1, to be implemented on the Miami Grand Prix on May 1-3, if they are approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council. What do you think of these changes?