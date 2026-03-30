FIA reconfirms review of energy management rules in Formula 1 following Oliver Bearman's crash

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The Japanese Grand Prix had a major accident when Oliver Bearman lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers. Thankfully, he was uninjured, but the accident left serious doubts about the current Formula 1 rules: the speed differences when charging the battery and deploying electric energy, which has led to more overtakes in the racing, but worried the drivers as it can cause accidents.

Carlos Sainz, for example, said that they have warned FIA and F1 that these accidents could happen, and indeed, Sainz was one of the most outspoken drivers when the season started about the potential dangers of this new type of driving focused on the energy management.

Hours after the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, FIA released a statement where they reminded that safety is their priority, and they will hold meetings in April to review the current situation and consider potential adjustments to energy management, but said that speculation about the nature of the potential changes is "premature".

"Since their introduction, the 2026 regulations have been the subject of ongoing discussions between the FIA, teams, power unit manufacturers, drivers and FOM. By design, these regulations include a number of adjustable parameters, particularly in relation to energy management, which allow for optimisation based on real-world data.

It has been the consistent position of all stakeholders that a structured review would take place after the opening phase of the season, to allow for sufficient data to be gathered and analysed. A number of meetings are therefore scheduled in April to assess the operation of the new regulations and to determine whether any refinements are required.

Any potential adjustments, particularly those related to energy management, require careful simulation and detailed analysis. The FIA will continue to work in close and constructive collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome for the sport and safety will always remain a core element of the FIA's mission. At this stage, any speculation regarding the nature of potential changes would be premature. Further updates will be communicated in due course."



Further reading: Max Verstappen describes new Formula 1 as "anti-driving", ponders retirement

