Former Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová says she never doped after four-year doping ban

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The news that Markéta Vondroušová, Czech tennis player who was once ranked World No. 6 and won three WTA titles, including Wimbledon 2023, had been banned from tenis for four years after refusing to take an anti-doping test, shocked the tennis world yesterday. The 26-year-old player, who is now ranked 122 in the world due to a series of injuries and withdrawals, has said she is innocent.

International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) explained that, with the anti-doping rules, "the initial sanction for refusing a test must be the same as if a test had been positive. This ensures that no one who dopes can receive a lesser sanction simply for refusing to submit to the test".

On a social media post, Vondroušová said that she has never doped. "Throughout my entire career, I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped onto the court with a clear conscience. Just three days after the incident that ultimately changed my life, I was tested again. The result was negative, just like every test before it".

Vondroušová refused to take a surprise doping test on December 3, when an officer went to her home at 20:15 PM. She claimed she was outside the designated hours for doping controls, but she was told that she needed to submit to the mandatory and unnanounced test right there. She refused, claiming it was a violation of her privacy. "Is it normal for anti-doping officers to sit in our living rooms at night waiting for us to urinate? This isn't about avoiding a test, it's about respect", she said back then.

Six months later, she has been banned from playing, coaching and even attending any tennis event until June 21, 2030.