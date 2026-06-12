Former South Korean president to be jailed for 30 years for sending drones into North Korea

HQ

A South Korean court has sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in jail. In 2024, Yoon sent drones into North Korea, in an attempt to provoke the country and then create a pretext for his martial law bid later in the year.

Yoon declared martial law on the 3rd of December 2024, claiming he was protecting South Korea from "anti-state" forces sympathetic to North Korea. As the BBC reports, Yoon was eventually found to be declaring martial law to avoid domestic troubles, and then turned back on the order due to mass outrage from the public.

Yoon was impeached for this action, and is currently serving time in prison after he was sentenced to life for insurrection. Now, the Seoul District Court has confirmed Yoon has been found guilty of treason and abuse of power, alongside his defence minister Kim Yong-hyun. Yoon has been sentenced to 30 years, while Yeo received 15 years. Former head of Drone Operations Commands Kim Yong-dae has been given a five-year suspended sentence and three years in prison.

The court said "the defendants used the guise of a military operation to induce provocations from North Korea with the aim of creating a state of emergency."

Yoon has also been given five years in jail for abuse of power and obstructing his own arrest.