Former Secretary of State offers searing take on US/Iran deal

HQ

A framework for a wider US/Iran deal has been made, meaning that the Strait of Hormuz seems to be opening. But, as many politicians and experts are pointing out, the deal struck doesn't seem to promise something that wasn't already reality before the war, or part of Obama's JCPOA deal from 2015.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quick to point this out in a statement on X, saying the following:

"The only "achievement" of the ceasefire is the likely re-opening the Strait of Hormuz — which was open before the war started. And we will apparently pay Iran to do so, in the form of waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil. Iran has now demonstrated the capacity to stop or slow the passage of oil, natural gas, fertilizer and other critical products upon which so much of the world depend. Going forward, it will almost certainly find ways to collect "fees" for safe passage that will help entrench the regime."

He's not the first to point this out, but it a more specific, wider deal is said to be negotiated over the next few months, which could specify how Iran may treat the Strait of Hormuz going forward.