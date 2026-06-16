Former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim will join AC Milan

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Ruben Amorim, the 41-year-old coach appointed in November 2024 as head coach for Manchester United, and fired at the end of the last season, leaving with the worst win percentage in the history of the club for a permanent coach since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, has found a new home in Italy. On Monday, it was reported that the Portuguese coach had reached an agreement with AC Milan, and will fly to the Italian city later this week to sign a two-year contract to replace Massimilaino Allegri.

AC Milan fought until the final weeks for the Scudetto, but a disastrous run of results left them fifth in Serie A, outside of the Champions League places, qualifying for Europa League. As a result, Allegri was fired, alongside many of the sports executives, including Sporting Director Igli Tare and CEO Giorgio Furlani.

AC Milan's bad end of the season could have played a big part in Luka Modric's decision to not renew for another season, and it will likely lead to his retirement from football after World Cup.