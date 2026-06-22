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Former justice minister of South Korea sentenced to 25 Years in prison

Park Sung-jae was sentenced to ​25 years ​in prison ⁠for his ​involvement in ​the failed martial law attempt involving ​ex-president Yoon ​Suk Yeol.

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South Korea's former justice minister Park Sung-jae has been sentenced to 25 years ​in prison ⁠for his ​involvement in ​the failed martial law attempt involving ​ex-president Yoon ​Suk Yeol, as reported by Reuters and YLE.

The sentence relates to events in December 2024, when South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol declared a state of emergency in the country, which was lifted by the parliament a few hours later. Because of this, the ex-president was later sentenced to life in prison. The court found that he used the state of emergency to paralyse parliament in a political dispute.

Former justice minister of South Korea sentenced to 25 Years in prison
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