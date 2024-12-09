Former CS2 major champions sent home early in Shanghai Major

HQ

Before the tournament began, we'd probably say Natus Vincere or Na'Vi were a safe bet heading into the Shanghai CS2 Major. The European team has taken home four titles so far this year, including the Copenhagen Major, ESL Pro League, IEM Rio, and the Esports World Cup.

However, at Shanghai, things turned messy, as the team heavily struggled in the elimination stage, losing to Spirit, MIBR, and eventually Heroic to end up losing their space in the tournament. It was a shock defeat for Na'Vi against Heroic, and the team lost 1-2.

Even with this defeat, Na'Vi will still be seen as one of if not the most-successful Counter-Strike 2 teams of the year, considering the aforementioned major victories. However, it just goes to show that in eSports things can change incredibly quickly, and a new star is always on the rise.