Former Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić appointed as new Athletic Club head coach

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Bosnian football manager Edin Terzić has been chosen as the new head coach for Athletic Club, replacing Ernesto Valverde, who confirmed he will step down at the end of the season, having served for ten years during three spells, their longest serving coach.

Terzić, who was born in West Germany from Bosniak father and Croat mother, and spent his entire football career in the lower leagues in Germany, he became better known as a scout and youth assistant coach for Borussia Dortmund, as well as other roles in West Ham and Besiktas, eventually becoming Dortmund's head coach in December 2020 until June 2021, winning the DFB-Pokal in 2021, and then returning on May 2022 until June 2024, taking the team to the 2024 Champions League final. He resigned on his own request shortly after the final, and has not worked since.

His appointment in Athletic Club Bilbao lasts until 2028, and will be officially presented after the current season ends, at the moment focused on "four crucial remaining matches", and a tribute to Ernesto Valverde, who has just turned 500 games at the helm of the team. Currently eighth with 44 points, Athletic Club needs to improve if they want to play Europa League or Conference League next season.