HQ

Athletic Club Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has announced he will leave the Basque club at the end of the season, and won't continue, ending his second spell at the club. He confirmed it in a brief video on social media, and the club explains it was a consensual decision with the manager.

"It's a decision I've been considering for some time, and one I've discussed with the club. I wanted to share it with you all, said the manager with more official matches with the club, 495 counting next Sunday's match.

"At the same time, I want to emphasize that we have ten important league matches left, starting this Sunday against Betis. Ten matches in which we want to achieve our objectives, in which we have a lot to gain, in which we're going to give our all, and which, undoubtedly, if we all stick together, we can achieve, without a doubt."

Currently tenth in LaLiga, they still have time to fight for European places for next season.

Valverde trained Athletic Club for ten seasons in total, first between 2003 and 2005, then between 2013 and 2017 and between 2022 and 2026. He won SuperCup in 2016, Copa del Rey 2024, and reached Europa League semifinals last season.

He was FC Barcelona manager in between his two most recent spells in Bilbao. Previously, he worked as manager for LaLiga teams like Valencia, Villarreal, and Espanyol as well as Olympiacos, where he won three Super League Greece titles.

Before his managerial career, Valverde played for Athletic Club between 1990 and 1996, playing 188 games and scoring 50 goals. The club confirmed they will prepare a proper goodbye for this "living legend of Athletic Club" at the end of the season.