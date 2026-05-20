For One Night Only revealed as the biggest UK-centric gaming showcase

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The UK has long been a powerhouse of the gaming industry, and For One Night Only is a new showcase looking to celebrate that. The showcase is being put together by Ukie, and will feature developer interviews, exclusive reveals, announcements for new content, and more in a livestreamed event taking place in July.

For One Night Only will go live on Twitch on the evening of the 29th of July. The livestream will be a replay of the live event, which takes place on the 21st of July, and will be held at the Outernet in London. It'll be supported by a massive UK industry sale on the Steam Store, with over 100 games getting a discount.

For One Night Only is still a couple of months away, but already some big names are signed on to be a part of the event, including:



Bossa Studios

Criterion - A Battlefield Studio

Firefly Studios

FuturLab

Huey Games

Huskrafts

IO Interactive

Salix Games

Spiderling Studios

Team 17

Two Point Studios

Yogscast Games



"The UK is home to some of the best games development talent in the world, from innovative indie favourites to globally successful blockbusters. For One Night Only will be a unique celebration of these amazing creative businesses and a showcase of their games to a global audience of game players. So, tune in for a night of fun, games, developer interviews and exclusive reveals," said Ukie CEO Nick Poole via a press release.

The event will be hosted by comedian and gamer Bec Hill, who said: "I am in awe of the talent which continues to emerge from and within the British games industry, so it will be a refreshing (and humbling) experience to host something where the attendees' level of creativity and skill outweighs my own."

Keep an eye out for more information as we head towards For One Night Only.