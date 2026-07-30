Footballer convicted for sexual assault Rafa Mir leaves Spain and joins Greek club

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Spanish footballer Rafa Mir, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual assault and battery, has signed for a Greek club, Aris Thessaloniki. For that he received a special permit from the Provincial Court of Valencia to move to a foreign country that requires him to sign once a month at the Spanish consulate in the Greek city. He has a conviction in the first instance, so it is not definitive and is being appealed.

Mir, 29, played last season at Elche, on loan from Sevilla, where he signed in 2021 for 16 million euros, coming from Wolverhampton. Elche terminated his contract with him when the conviction was known last month, and Sevilla didn't want to use him either (Sevilla also frees a sighnificant salary gap without the player in the squad).

He was convicted last June by the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community to seven years in prison for sexual assault and a year and a half for bodily harm, causing injuries to the victim, and the payment of €64,000 in compensation, for an assault that took place in Mir's home in September 2024 to a 21-year-old woman she had met at a bar.