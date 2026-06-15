Spanish footballer Rafa Mir sentenced to eight years in prison for sexual assault and battery

HQ

Spanish footballer Rafa Mir, who plays for Elche on loan from Sevilla, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for sexual assault and battery. The High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community ruled on Monday, and now the player will appeal.

The ruling is not final, but if it's confirmed, Mir will have to go to prison: seven years for sexual assault and a year and a half for bodily harm, causing injuries to the victim. He will also have to pay €64,000 in compensation.

Another player, Pablo Jara, a friend of Mir, was present during the events and has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison and 6,280 euros for sexual assault.

The sexual assault took place in Mir's home September 2024, after meeting the victim, a 21-year-old woman; Mir was 27 at the time. Mir was arrested at the time and was released on bail.