Following winning IEM Dallas, G2 Esports has made a Counter-Strike 2 roster change

HQ

G2 Esports may be one of the current top and hottest Counter-Strike 2 teams, but that doesn't mean that they aren't searching for ways to improve and better how they operate. The organisation has announced, despite winning IEM Dallas at the start of the month, that they are benching one of their players and looking around for a more permanent replacement.

Specifically, it's Nemanja "nexa" Isaković that has been removed from the starting roster, and no doubt we'll be hearing about who will be replacing soon, as G2 Esports is expected to appear at the Esports World Cup in July and various events that follow in the weeks afterwards.