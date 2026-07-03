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Absolum

Following being put into judicial liquidation, Supamonks' Absolum team has been assigned to another organisation

Work on the game, IP, and the planned animated series continues despite this hiccup.

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Recently, it was revealed that developer Supamonks, known for co-making Absolum, was forced into judicial liquidation by the Créteil Commercial Court in France, as per Pappers.fr. The reason for such a move has not yet been clearly outlined, but it did present a few questions in regards to the future of the game and the developers who brought it to life.

Now, taking to social media, the Absolum team has shared an update that reveals the staff from Supamonks who helped make the game, particularly its animation and art elements, have been assigned to another organisation so they can continue to work on Absolum, the wider IP, and the animated series, despite the judicial liquidation.

The statement explains: "Over the last few days, we have received many messages of support and questions about the future of Absolum.

"We want to reassure the community that the Supamonks' Absolum team has been assigned to another organization to continue working on the game, IP and animated series project."

As per the judicial enforcement, it came into effect on June 24, and considering developers are being moved to another organisation, one has to assume Supamonks is in a rather tight and challenging place with limited moves. What also isn't clear is where the developers have been moved to, meaning it could be the co-developer of Absolum, Guard Crush Games.

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