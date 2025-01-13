Fnatic makes multiple changes to its Counter-Strike 2 roster

HQ

Fnatic is getting ready for the 2025 Counter-Strike 2 season, which for them will see action beginning this week when the BLAST Bounty Spring Qualifiers take place. With this tournament happening very soon, the esports organisation made a slate of last-minute changes to its active roster.

This has included the benching of Tim "nawwk" Jonasson and the release of Can "kyuubii" Ali, who has been acquired by BIG. In the place of these two individuals we find Rodyon "fear" Smyk, and Denis "Burmylov" Buraga who has been acquired from MOUZ NXT.

The other change of note is that Fnatic has also brought on Peter "casle" Ardenskjold as the head coach and Miks "Independent" Siliņš as an assistant coach to help the team and aid them in achieving their efforts of reaching the mountaintop of a major tournament in this calendar year, something they haven't done in around six years.