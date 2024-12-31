FlyQuest adds AWPer regali to its 2025 line-up

HQ

Australian squad FlyQuest has added a new AWPer to its line-up. As FlyQuest looks to make its mark on CS in the 2025 season, Romanian AWPer Iulian "regali" Harjău has joined the squad, leaving his previous squad at Entropiq.

FlyQuest's last AWPer was benched following their exit from the Shanghai Major, and it seems that regali will take aliStair's place. This marks the first time the Australian team has searched for talent in Europe since it signed the Grayhound Gaming roster earlier this year.

Regali first burst onto the scene back in 2021, and made a name for himself on Fnatic's main roster in 2022. He then linked up with Copenhagen Flames, joined OG, and then found himself at Entropiq.