Five partners join up for the Apex Legends Global Series Open

The Apex Legends Global Series is back. Following a period of downtime after the last World Championship, the 2025 season has kicked off with an Open tournament that is happening as of now in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in the city.

The event will see around 160 teams battling it out in the esport's biggest event to date, and with that in mind a collection of sponsors and partners have joined up to make it bigger and better than before.

We're told in a press release that Red Bull, Nokia, Sony Inzone, Alienware, Secret Lab, and Battle Beaver have all joined up as new or returning partners, with each either supplying PCs, controllers, energy drinks, monitors, chairs, and more.

Speaking about the ALGS Open, EA's head of esports, Monica Dinsmore said, "We're proud to partner with best-in-class brands that share our commitment to delivering engaging experiences for the next generation of Apex Legends competitors and fans. With the support of both longtime and new ALGS sponsors, we're looking forward to making this our biggest stage yet."

The ALGS Open runs until May 4, when a winner will be crowned.