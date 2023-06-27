Five Nights at Freddy's trailer explains everything about the movie

HQ

The teaser trailer we got from Blumhouse last month didn't exactly show us much from the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, so it's kind of funny that we might have been shown too much today.

Emma Tammi and crew have now given us the official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's, and it focuses quite a lot on the movie's story. An interesting choice when one of the things that have kept fans of the games going through the years is learning about the lore in vague notes, minigames and such. Still, the trailer also makes it absolutely clear Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy will be able to do what they do best in-between story-heavy scenes on the 27th of October.