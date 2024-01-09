Five Nights at Freddy's 2 officially in the works

HQ

It seemed like we were getting a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's as soon as the first box office figures came out. However, Blumhouse has been keeping rather tight-lipped about the whole process as late, claiming that another movie hasn't yet been greenlit.

However, Josh Hutcherson, the star of the movie, seems quite convinced work is going well. "I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible," he told Variety. "Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal."

"I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did," he continued. "I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

It's not just Hutcherson who apparently is impressed by the reception to Five Nights at Freddy's. His former Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence apparently messaged him to congratulate him on the box office success of the film.

"Jen texted me when "Freddy's' came out," Hutcherson said. "She was like, 'My movie's #1 on Netflix, and your's is #1 at the box office! Let's go!' I was like, 'I love you!'"

Are you excited for a return to Freddy Fazbear's pizzeria?