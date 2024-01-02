A sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's hasn't been greenlit

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's is the latest example of a video game adaptation proving to Hollywood that they can be profitable. Even if the film was largely panned by critics, audiences loved it and as we reported it became Blumhouse's highest-grossing movie ever.

It seems the studio would be mad not to do a sequel, but according to an interview between Collider and Blumhouse VP of feature film development Ryan Turek, the green light hasn't yet been placed on a sequel.

"That movie made so much money. It was a huge success, and we're grateful for that. Emma [Tammi] did such a great job, but we're still waiting for the green light on that. We'll see," Turek said.

Turek did go onto explain that this is just part of the process, and so it does seem like the studio wants to make the sequel, but is just waiting on that green light to get started.

Do you want to see another Five Nights at Freddy's movie?