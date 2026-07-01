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Five dead in a residential building fire in Antwerp

Several were injured. Firefighters think it was due to a technical issue on the ground floor.

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At least five people have lost their lives in a residential building fire in the Belgian city of Antwerp. According to EFE, the fire broke out around 10 this morning in an apartment block housing around 200 residents. Several were injured.

Firefighters evacuated the whole building and brought the fire under control, with all 80 apartments cleared. Consequently, emergency teams searched the flats for further victims, and moved residents from the burning building and from a neighbouring block to a nearby care centre. Authorities point to a technical fault as the cause of the fire. Fire officials suggest the blaze may have been caused by a technical problem on the ground floor, but prosecutors, fire experts, and forensics are studying the scene to determine the exact cause.

Five dead in a residential building fire in Antwerp
Antwerp, Belgium. // Shutterstock

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