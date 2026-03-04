Fissure Playground 3 has been cancelled

HQ

If you have had the Fissure Playground 3 tournament circled on your calendar, we have some bad news to share. The event has been cancelled as it overlaps with IEM Rio 2026, another major Counter-Strike 2 tournament that will draw the attention of the biggest and best teams from around the world.

Described as a "logistical conflict", Fissure is exploring how it can offer an "alternative scenario" or to reschedule the event to ensure it remains on the competitive calendar. What we do know is that it was supposed to happen between April 20-26, which would see it commence the day after IEM Rio concludes.

This isn't all the bad news for Fissure fans however, as the tournament organiser also revealed that it has canned two more upcoming events, namely one between July 13-19, 2026 and a second between July 12-19, 2027. The reason for this is that they were happening in a period where players usually take a competitive break, something that doesn't lead to the most engaging tournaments.

Fissure concludes with: "All other FISSURE tournaments will take place as previously announced. Further details will be shared in upcoming announcements. We thank the teams, partners, and community for your continued support and interest in FISSURE events. Work on future CS tournaments continues."