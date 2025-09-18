Fissure Playground #2: The playoffs bracket is locked in

HQ

This weekend, many of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world will be in Belgrade, Serbia, where they will be battling it out for a slice of a $500,000 prize pool in the Fissure Playground #2 tournament.

Already, half of the attending teams have been eliminated, as the swiss stage for the event has concluded and now all eyes are on the eight squads left in the knockout bracket that is the playoffs. This will start tomorrow, September 19, and will run until Sunday when a victor is decided, and with this being the case, we now know how the playoffs bracket is arranged.



Aurora Gaming vs. Team Liquid



The MongolZ vs. G2 Esports



Furia vs. Astralis



PaiN Gaming vs. Team Falcons



Out of these surviving eight, who do you think will advance and be crowned the victor?