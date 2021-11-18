First Person horror game Luto release window confirmed

HQ

Back in May, Spanish developer Broken Bird Games unveiled its new game Luto - a psychological horror narrative title inspired by Hideo Kojima's P.T. We didn't get much information, only knew that the game will be coming to PlayStation and PC. But now, it seems that Broken Bird Games is ready to share more.

In a post from the studio's official Twitter account, it's been confirmed that Luto will arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam in 2022. Along with a new trailer, the developer shared a description, pointing out that in the game, players "will embody a person unable to exit his own house. Finding the way to leave it will lead you through a series of paths that will challenge your senses". Check the video below.