First details on Codename Hexe, the most different Assassin's Creed in the series

From the moment we first heard about Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe almost two years ago at Ubisoft Forward, we saw that this was going to be a very different take on the French company's flagship franchise. Everything about it inspired darkness and dread, and it seems that development is now progressing at a faster pace, as Insider Gaming has published a report with lots of details about the game.

First of all, production is now progressing, but it seems to be still in its early stages. The game won't reach the public until at least 2026, and it's being pitched as a release for the Infinity Platform, the next phase of the connected universe of all Assassin's Creeds. We also know that in Hexe we will not be able to choose the gender of our protagonist, and that we will control a female character called (for the moment) Elsa, who has supernatural powers, and is set in the 16th century in what is now Germany.

It seems that another new feature is that it will feature a Fear System similar to the one we saw in the Assassin's Creed Syndicate DLC 'Jack the Ripper', and that it will be a much more linear adventure than the open worlds we've become accustomed to in the series.

Logically, there aren't many more details at the moment. And although the source is not official, it seems that his sources are. In any case, and considering that we won't have it in our hands, there is still plenty of time for Codename Hexe to develop its potential and become the breath of fresh air that the series needs.