Ubisoft Montreal is working on a "very different" Assassin's Creed game

Once again, the party was already pooped, because heading into tonight's Ubisoft Forward event, which included the Assassin's Creed Showcase, various reports and leaks revealed what the future of Assassin's Creed will look like, including the announcement that Ubisoft Montreal (the studio who created Assassin's Creed and the more recent Assassin's Creed Origins) is working on a new flagship game in the series.

Known currently as Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, this title has a much darker atmosphere than other AC games, and the teaser trailer really emphasised this. Strangely enough, we can actually thank Tom Henderson (via Try Hard Guides) for elaborating further about what Codename Hexe will actually be, because Ubisoft didn't want to share much more than the project's name and the short trailer.

It is understood that Codename Hexe will be set in the 16th century, during the witch hunting period across Europe. The trailer definitely backs up this claim, but until Ubisoft wants to share more, we'll just have to go with this, as Assassin's Creed veteran Marc-Alexis Côté simply stated it would be a "very different type of Assassin's Creed game" when talking about the project.

No word on platforms or release date for Codename Hexe was mentioned but the series roadmap does affirm that it will likely arrive after 2023, in a similar manner to Assassin's Creed Codename Red.