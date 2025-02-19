First content update for Assetto Corsa EVO has arrived

HQ

505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni today unveiled the first content update for Assetto Corsa Evo, the title currently in Early Access on Steam. The Content Update (0.1.6) is available today, February 19th, and adds one track and two new cars to the racing simulation title.

Specifically, the two new cars are the Lancia Delta HF Integrale "Evoluzione 2" and the Lamborghini Huracán STO, both of which can now test together on the tarmac of the Fuji Speedway circuit, which makes its debut in the Assetto Corsa franchise. You can join Assetto Corsa EVO Early Access on Steam for €39.99.