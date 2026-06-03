Finland is making significant progress in the fight against suicide

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Finland often tops the lists of countries with the happiest people in the world, but for a long time it has also topped a much bleaker list: the one for suicide rates. Naturally, the country has wanted to address this issue, and now SR reports that it is on the right track.

Over the past 35 years, suicide rates have been cut in half, from 1,500 Finns per year to 750. One of the most important measures has been making it easier and more acceptable for people to talk about their problems, but the decline in alcohol consumption is also cited as a contributing factor.